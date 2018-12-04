SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: The ultimate boredom busters on the Coast

Enjoying the September holidays at WetSide were Gympie visitors Riley, Sophie, Fletcher and Lily Lutton.

Enjoying the September holidays at WetSide were Gympie visitors Riley, Sophie, Fletcher and Lily Lutton. Alistair Brightman

Thursday, December 6

Story time

ENHANCE social, physical, emotional and cognitive skills with sessions including storytelling, singing, puppets, props and a craft activity at 10am at Burrum Heads Library, 22 Burrum Heads Rd.

Free entry. For information, phone 41295237.

Friday, December 7

Babes in the Woods

TAKE the children to see Babes in the Woods, a traditional pantomime, based loosely around the story of Robin Hood and his Merry Men at Z-PAC Theatre, 15 Zephyr St, Scarness.

Held from December 7-16. Tickets costs from $10-$20. For information, visit zpactheatre.com

Saturday, December 8

Christmas party workshop

CREATE hand-made Christmas ornaments and cards from 10am at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

This workshop is for current Pipi's, Little Skippers and Mudskippers workshop members. Free entry. For information, phone 41974206.

WetSide light show

WATCH as the main arena of WetSideWater Park lights up to the sound of music each Saturday night at 7pm, corner of Main St and Charlton Esplanade, Pialba.

Free entry. For more information, phone 0406451472.

Sunday, December 9

Carols in the Park

THE annual regional Christmas Carol event will kick off at 2.30pm with the Apex Santa Fair, twilight Christmas markets, carols and a fireworks display to end the evening.

Held at Queens Park, Sussex St, Maryborough. Free entry. For information, phone 41969600.

Free family Christmas party

KONDARI Resort in Urangan is hosting this free event on Sunday, December 9 from 11am-2pm, with family photos, face painting, sand art, kids activities and children will eat free.

Tuesday, December 11

Coding and Robotics

LEARN a variety of coding and robotics programs for children and teens aged from eight, including Ozobots, Spheros, Lego Mindstorms, Makey Makeys, Scratch and game-making software, from 3.30-4.30pm at Maryborough Library, 127 Bazaar St.

Free entry. Bookings essential. Phone 41905788.

Wednesday, December 12

Coding and Robotics

LEARN a variety of coding and robotics programs for children and teens aged from eight, including Ozobots, Spheros, Lego Mindstorms, Makey Makeys, Scratch and game-making software, from 3.30-4.30pm at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Free entry. Bookings essential. Phone 41974220.

Thursday, December 13

Miniature cars workshop

TOUR the Goggomobil exhibition and then develop your own microcar using recycled materials.

Held at 10.30am at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre,

166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Free entry. Bookings essential. Phone 41974206.

Keep an eye out for next week's school holiday guide.

We'll keep you up-to-date weekly for the rest of the school holidays.