SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: The ultimate boredom busters on the Coast

CRIKEY: Visit the Discovery Sphere, 166 Old Maryboroguh Rd, from 10am-1pm Saturday and see the folks from the Wildlife Sanctuary with their dingoes and reptiles. Kasey Hudson

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Curious creatures

VISIT Burrum Heads Library, 22 Burrum Heads Rd, from 9am for a morning of fun looking at, creating and learning about curious creatures.

There will be craft, games, puzzles and more.

For information, phone 41295237.

Acrylics: fluid and free

WORK with vibrant fluid colour, splash and drip until an image emerges from the canvas, then refine the painting until the work is resolved during this workshop for teens.

Held from 1-5pm at Artability. Costs $40. For bookings, phone 41245104.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Harry Potter escape room

HOW well do you know your Harry Potter books? Solve the puzzles to escape the room and receive a prize at the end.

Children will go through the escape room in groups, with other Harry Potter themed activities to complete while waiting their turn.

Held from 10am-noon at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Bookings essential, phone 41974220.

Indigenous cultural tours

LEARN about our First Nations People's history and culture, taste some bush tucker and learn how to throw a boomerang.

Held every Friday from 4-5pm and 6-7pm at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

For bookings, phone 41974206.

Food n' Groove Fridays

LEAVE the kitchen behind every Friday and let someone else do the cooking for you with a selection of international cuisine, live music and a licensed bar.

Held each week from 4-9pm at City Park, Charles St, Pialba.

For information, phone 41912600.

WetSide Water Park, in Hervey Bay, is an awesome place to hang out during the school holidays for free. Located at the corner of Main St and Charlton Esplanade, it provides the best of both worlds with the beach only metres away. The park is open every day during school holidays. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Wildlife day

VISIT the Discovery Sphere and see the folks from the Wildlife Sanctuary with their dingoes and reptiles from 10am-1pm, or learn about microbats from environmentalist John Parsons from 1-2.30pm at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

For information, phone 41974206.

Inflatable fun days

INFLATABLE fun days are held every Saturday from 11am to 2.30pm at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, 202-204 Boundary Rd, Torquay.

Entry to the pool costs $4 adults, $3 children.

A family of two adults and three children is $12.50. Inflatables are extra.

For pricing and information, phone 41259722.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has 21 historical buildings and is home to more than 12,000 items and often hosts interactive displays and demonstrations.

Open from 10.30am-4pm. The museum is at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.

Entry, adults $10, children 14 and under $3, children below school age enter free.

Tuesday, January 22

Break up party

MEMBERS of the Summer Reading Club are invited to Hervey Bay Library grounds for a break up party.

There will be lots of activities including a jump castle, balloon art, face painting, circus activities and a magic show.

Held from 10am-noon at 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Bookings essential, phone 41974220.

OUT AND ABOUT: River Baker, 9, and Charlotte Baker, 6, at Ernie Organ Park. Cody Fox

ANY TIME OVER THE SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

Australian Adventure Park

THE park hosts a range of children's outdoor activities every Saturday during the school holidays.

Laser skirmish, archery, flying fox, canoeing, abseiling, obstacle course, bush camping, fishing. Bring-your-own kayak and bikes.

Bookings essential, phone 41867606.

The Australian Adventure Park is at Burrum Heads. Entry starts from $5.

Wetside Water Park

WETSIDE in Hervey Bay is an awesome place to hang out during the school holidays for free.

Located at the corner of Main St and Charlton Esplanade, it provides the best of both worlds with the beach only metres away.

The park is open every day during school holidays.

The park has four main areas, Totside for the under-fives, FlipSlide BoardRider, a tipping bucket, slides and hundreds of fountains and seating. Evening light shows will be held every Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm.

Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Holiday Fun

THERE are some awesome events and activities on these school holidays.

The centre consists of the Hervey Bay Gallery and the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere all under the one roof.

The Discovery Sphere is very popular with children, who especially love the hands-on interactive challenges and activities.

They love having their photo taken alongside the magnificent 12-metre-high sculpture of Hervey Bay's iconic whale, Nala.

The Cultural Centre is at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl and Ice Skating

Tenpin bowling: Whether you just want to play for fun or you want to get serious and join a league to compete against others then tenpin bowling is the game for you and Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl is the place to be.

Ice skating: You can have all the fun of ice skating without getting cold or wet thanks to the synthetic ice skating rink that's now part of Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl and Zone 3.

Prices, adult $17, teens $15, children $13 and toddlers $5.

Each session runs for one hour and 45 minutes. The centre is open every day, from 9am to late.

Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl is at 60-62 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Jump Park Hervey Bay

JUMP Park Hervey Bay is the premier indoor trampoline park of Fraser Coast.

Featuring multiple zones and Olympic trampolines, it won't disappoint even the most hardcore.

The jump park is open daily over the school holidays from 9am to 6pm. Jump Park is at 229 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween.

Phone 41914051 for prices.

Go fishing

EVERY day is a great day to go fishing on the Fraser Coast - and it's free.

Take your little anglers to fish off one of the small jetties along Hervey Bay's Esplanade, or walk out to the end of Urangan Pier, where anglers catch garfish, whiting, bream and flathead and big catches such as trevally and blue fin tuna.

Even if you don't reel anything in, your kids will be entertained peering into the water and watching what others catch.

Walk Burrum Coast Park

NORTH of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough area you will find Burrum Heads, home to the Burrum Coast National Park.

While you wouldn't want to try all of the walking trails at this park with children, several of the boardwalks are perfect for little feet and inquisitive minds.

Walk the Esplanade

HERVEY Bay is blessed with kilometres of parkland, bike paths and sandy shores overlooking the still waters of the bay.

Rent bikes and take in the whole length of the 14km long pathway from Urangan to Gatakers Bay or break it up into smaller sections and discover piers, views, parks and playgrounds along the way.

Visit Arkarra Lagoons

ARKARRA is an Aboriginal word meaning a place of many ducks.

It's a great spot to walk any of the signed tracks around the lagoon.

The area is home to birds, goannas, echidnas, wallabies, turtles, eels, fish and, of course, ducks.

The restaurant has some lovely food and drinks available and plenty of seats under shady huts.

They are open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 3pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 4pm. Closed public holidays.

Arkarra Lagoons is situated at 28-34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach. Entry is free, unless you have a bite to eat.

Visit Mary Poppins

IT WON'T take a spoonful of sugar to get your kids excited to do this.

Visit the heritage-listed bank building where the author of Mary Poppins, PL Travers, was born in 1899.

Take a photo with the life-sized statue of the original super nanny and have the kids bring a crayon and notebook to make rubbings of the 10 Mary Poppins characters that are etched on the brick plinths, located at the Town Hall Green.

Check out the Maryborough City Hall and surrounds.

Visit Fraser Island

FRASER Island, just a 45-minute ferry ride from Hervey Bay, is one of five World Heritage-listed natural playgrounds in Queensland.

For families who like the great outdoors, pack your camping gear and head off the grid for some 4x4-ing and epic stargazing.

For those looking for a more civilised stay, Kingfisher Bay Resort has all the modern conveniences for a family including two full-service restaurants, a resort-style pool and tours to get you out and about on the island.

No matter your accommodation style, Fraser Island has your holiday activity schedule sorted.

Take a 4x4 drive through the rainforest, snap the rusty Maheno shipwreck, tube down freshwater Eli Creek, visit Lake McKenzie, spot dingos, go fishing, or hike along the Fraser Island Great Walk.

All Fraser Island bookings and permits can be made at the Hervey Bay Information Centre, 227 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween. Or book your Kingfisher Bay Resort or Eurong Resort stay and ferry by phoning 1800227437.

Visit Susan River Homestead

YOU can make an entire holiday at Susan River Homestead.

But even if you're not staying on the property, you can get involved in their family friendly activities and most notably horse riding for anyone over the age of four.

The property prides itself on providing a range of ponies and horses so that even a young first-timer will feel safe and enjoy the ride.

If horses aren't your thing, they also have a private lake with jet-skiing, water skiing and wakeboarding available as well as barbecue picnic areas, a resort pool, and tennis courts.

Visit susanriver.com or phone 4121 6846.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary

FRASER Island is home to the purest strain of dingo remaining in Australia but you don't have to visit the island to get close to one.

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many dingos, including an albino.

That's not all you'll see there either - wallabies, echidnas, birds, snakes and other critters will welcome your crew with open paws.

The sanctuary also hosts a country market on the third Sunday of the month.

It is a not-for-profit organisation formed by a dedicated band of volunteers to ensure the future of the sanctuary and its inhabitants.

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is open seven days a week from 10am-5pm. Feeding time for the kangaroos, wallabies and emus is at 2pm each day.

You will find them at 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough.

Hervey Bay Go Kart Track

FOR a fun half-day outing, race around Hervey Bay Go Kart track then cool off for a few hours slip-sliding your way down the 120m waterslide.

Children must be two years old to ride in a tandem go-kart with an over-18 driver but nine-year-olds and over can drive their own. Children of all ages can ride the water slide.

The attraction is open every day, from 9.30am-5pm at 245 Scrub Hill Rd, Nikenbah (off the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd).

Phone 4128 1180 for prices.

Visit Reefworld Aquarium

OBSERVE sea life in their natural habitat at Reefworld Aquarium.

It's home to many different marine animals including colourful tropical fish, sharks and large reef fish, along with tubeworms, crabs and many more.

Feed the turtles at 11am or the sharks at 2.30pm daily. Cost is $20 adult, $10 children three to 13 years.

They are open 9.30am-4pm every day. They are located at Dayman Park, cnr Kent St and Pulgul St, Urangan.

Jump on board the MaryAnn Steam Train

THE Mary Ann Steam Engine is a replica of the first steam engine built in Queensland and chugs her visitors around Maryborough's Queens Park every Thursday.

Timed to coincide with the Maryborough Heritage Markets, you can make a day out of it by grabbing a bite at a local cafe or browsing the 120 stalls of local produce, original hand-made crafts, artwork and other unique items.

(Also takes place on the last Sunday of each month.)

Cost is $2 for children, adults $3 and family $7.

Visit the Botanic Gardens and Orchid House

IF you're looking for a change of scenery from the beach, grab a picnic blanket, pick a shady spot at the lagoon and relax while the kids spot fish, dragonflies, ducks and turtles at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens.

Explore the tranquil garden walkways and then take a peek in the Orchid House.

Garden entry is free.

Orchid House is $2.50.

The gardens are on Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Suit up and hit the beach

WITH the calm waters of Hervey Bay at your feet, now is the perfect time to try some water sports, kite surfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking are all popular activities.

The shallow, surf-free water makes it less intimidating for the young ones to give something new a go.

If you don't have your own gear, try Enzo's on the Beach cafe (on the Esplanade at Scarness) for rentals.

Stroll through the Australiana Cottage Craft and Herb Farm

AUSTRALIANA Cottage Crafts and Herb Farm owners Karen and Ron Herbert have created a crafty wonderland that has visitors and locals returning time after time.

The cottage has woodworking areas, pottery huts, the formal and informal herb gardens, a cottage herb nursery and a farm animal area with guinea fowl and pigs, sheep, goats, peacocks, chickens, geese, chinese silky chicken and more.

The farm is open 10am-4pm daily during the school holidays at 403 Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura.

Entry is free.

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum

THE unusual, the quirky and eclectic are among 7000 items of military and colonial memorabilia, which form displays of exceptional quality at Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The museum houses a VC awarded to Lieutenant (later Major) Herbert James, 4th Battalion, Worcestershire Regiment for gallantry at Gully Ravine, Cape Helles, Gallipoli on June 28 and July 3, 1915.

The Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum is a testament to not only those heroes who fought in distant lands to ensure our way of life and prosperity, but also those courageous and determined people who pioneered and progressed the Maryborough area for almost two centuries.

Phone 41235900 for entry details. The museum is at 106 Wharf St, Maryborough.