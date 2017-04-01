30°
SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

Blake Antrobus
1st Apr 2017 6:00 AM
FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.
FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast. Jordan Philp

Riding with Confidence clinics

When: April 1-2, from 8am

Where: Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre

What: Two-hour lessons for all ages and abilities.

Cost: $90, bookings essential.

PCYC Vacation Program

When: April 3-13

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: Activities for school-aged children with excursions to local and out of town attractions.

Cost: $8/day. Bookings essential.

Motocross Race Day

When: April 2, racing from 9am

 

Where: Hervey Bay Motocross Club

 

What: Race Day 2 for the club - an exciting day filled with plenty of activities for the family, and the chance to see the region's best racers out on the track

 

Cost: Free

Sunday Riverside

When: April 2, 3-6pm

 

Where: Brolga Theatre

 

What: Relax by the river and take in the sounds of free live music from Dust and Kelly Cork. There'll be wood-fired pizzas, coffee and drinks service.

 

Cost: Free

Jump Park Disco

When: April 1, 5pm-7pm

Where: Jump Trampoline Park

What: Disco at the Jump Park, with a free sausage sizzle and drink. Entry does not include socks.

Cost: $15, includes food & drink

Ace Tennis Clinics

When: April 4-6, 9am-3pm

Where: Main Tennis Centre, Torquay

What: Tennis clinics with lots of games, easter egg hunts and a swim at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

Cost: $45, bookings essential.

Graffiti Workshop

When: April 4, 10am-1pm

Where: Rock Off, Hervey Bay

What: Get creative with a local street artist and learn about how to make your own creative and legal artwork.

Cost: Free

Easter in the Park

When: April 15, 7am-1pm

Where: Urangan Pier

What: Community fun day at the Pier. Amusement rides, face and egg painting, food stalls and music will be part of the celebrations.

Cost: Free

Twilight Market and Movie under the stars

When: April 15, 5pm-10pm

Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads

What: Plenty of food, drinks and popcorn availabel for purchase, including a licensed bar. Entry fee goes towards the Australian Veterans Retreat.

Cost: $2 entry fee

Scarness Easter Party

When: April 15

Where: Scarness Park

What: Presented by Fraser Coast Artslink, the easter party includes a foam cannon, visit from the Easter Bunny, rides, market stalls and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

Cartooning Workshops

When: April 3,5,10 and 12, 10am-12.30pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough

What: Introduction to cartooning, drawing basic shapes, proportions, tonality and putting it all together with artist Adam Cashmore Brooke.

Cost: $15, bookings essential

Untapped

When: April 5, 7pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: High octane dance sessions with dazzling lights and sounds, overlaid with doses of Aussie humour.

Cost: Tickets $20-30

Bauple Bald-a-dash

When: April 6, 2pm-6pm

Where: Bauple Rec Grounds

What: An amazing race through the town of Bauple, with youth aged 12-25 teaming up to find checkpoints through the town. Registration for race starts at 1.45pm. Prizes for participants and winners.

Cost: Free

Easter Street Party

When: April 7, 5.30pm-8pm

Where: Maryborough CBD

What: Easter-themed street party through the CBD. Plenty of games

Cost: Free

Fraser Coast Dance Festival 2017

When: April 15-16, from 8.30am (Sat) and 11am (Sun)

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

What: Regional Queensland's celebration of dance. Over 11 hours of workshops with teachers from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Guest and student performances and a dance expo.

Cost: $15 for performance registration, 1 day pass = $83, 2 day pass = $144, 2 day group booking = $122

Kids Pottery Workshops

When: April 6 and 13, 10am-12.30pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace

What: Clay workshops for kids. Create native animals from clay, make hand and feet printing, bells, boats and whatever you want.

Cost: $15, bookings essential.

Hooked on Kids Workshops

When: Program from April 4-6; trail ride April 7, 9am-3pm all days

Where: Standy's Rest Bed & Breakfast, Maryborough

What: Safe, structured hands-on fun with animals for kids, helping them build their confidence and learn creativity.

Cost: $199 for program and trail ride. Bookings essential.

Maryborough Science Workshops

When: April 3-7 (10am-2pm) and 10-13 (9.30am-2pm)

Where: Queensland Collaborative Science Centre, 271 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Exciting workshops for children aged 6-9, 10-12 and 13+years, involving lessons in chemical reactions, surface tension and molecular science among many others.

Cost: $15 for workshops, $50 for STEM challenges. Booking essential.

Mary Ann Steam Train Rides

When: April 6 and 13, 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Maryborough City Whistle Stop Inc will be operating the trains from 9am on these selected dates.

Cost: Adults $3, kids $2 and family $7.

