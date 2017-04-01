SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

Riding with Confidence clinics
When: April 1-2, from 8am
Where: Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre
What: Two-hour lessons for all ages and abilities.
Cost: $90, bookings essential.
PCYC Vacation Program
When: April 3-13
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: Activities for school-aged children with excursions to local and out of town attractions.
Cost: $8/day. Bookings essential.
Motocross Race Day
When: April 2, racing from 9am
Where: Hervey Bay Motocross Club
What: Race Day 2 for the club - an exciting day filled with plenty of activities for the family, and the chance to see the region's best racers out on the track
Cost: Free
Sunday Riverside
When: April 2, 3-6pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: Relax by the river and take in the sounds of free live music from Dust and Kelly Cork. There'll be wood-fired pizzas, coffee and drinks service.
Cost: Free
Jump Park Disco
When: April 1, 5pm-7pm
Where: Jump Trampoline Park
What: Disco at the Jump Park, with a free sausage sizzle and drink. Entry does not include socks.
Cost: $15, includes food & drink
Ace Tennis Clinics
When: April 4-6, 9am-3pm
Where: Main Tennis Centre, Torquay
What: Tennis clinics with lots of games, easter egg hunts and a swim at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.
Cost: $45, bookings essential.
Graffiti Workshop
When: April 4, 10am-1pm
Where: Rock Off, Hervey Bay
What: Get creative with a local street artist and learn about how to make your own creative and legal artwork.
Cost: Free
Easter in the Park
When: April 15, 7am-1pm
Where: Urangan Pier
What: Community fun day at the Pier. Amusement rides, face and egg painting, food stalls and music will be part of the celebrations.
Cost: Free
Twilight Market and Movie under the stars
When: April 15, 5pm-10pm
Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads
What: Plenty of food, drinks and popcorn availabel for purchase, including a licensed bar. Entry fee goes towards the Australian Veterans Retreat.
Cost: $2 entry fee
Scarness Easter Party
When: April 15
Where: Scarness Park
What: Presented by Fraser Coast Artslink, the easter party includes a foam cannon, visit from the Easter Bunny, rides, market stalls and live entertainment.
Cost: Free
Cartooning Workshops
When: April 3,5,10 and 12, 10am-12.30pm
Where: Gatakers Artspace, Maryborough
What: Introduction to cartooning, drawing basic shapes, proportions, tonality and putting it all together with artist Adam Cashmore Brooke.
Cost: $15, bookings essential
Untapped
When: April 5, 7pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: High octane dance sessions with dazzling lights and sounds, overlaid with doses of Aussie humour.
Cost: Tickets $20-30
Bauple Bald-a-dash
When: April 6, 2pm-6pm
Where: Bauple Rec Grounds
What: An amazing race through the town of Bauple, with youth aged 12-25 teaming up to find checkpoints through the town. Registration for race starts at 1.45pm. Prizes for participants and winners.
Cost: Free
Easter Street Party
When: April 7, 5.30pm-8pm
Where: Maryborough CBD
What: Easter-themed street party through the CBD. Plenty of games
Cost: Free
Fraser Coast Dance Festival 2017
When: April 15-16, from 8.30am (Sat) and 11am (Sun)
Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough
What: Regional Queensland's celebration of dance. Over 11 hours of workshops with teachers from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Guest and student performances and a dance expo.
Cost: $15 for performance registration, 1 day pass = $83, 2 day pass = $144, 2 day group booking = $122
Kids Pottery Workshops
When: April 6 and 13, 10am-12.30pm
Where: Gatakers Artspace
What: Clay workshops for kids. Create native animals from clay, make hand and feet printing, bells, boats and whatever you want.
Cost: $15, bookings essential.
Hooked on Kids Workshops
When: Program from April 4-6; trail ride April 7, 9am-3pm all days
Where: Standy's Rest Bed & Breakfast, Maryborough
What: Safe, structured hands-on fun with animals for kids, helping them build their confidence and learn creativity.
Cost: $199 for program and trail ride. Bookings essential.
Maryborough Science Workshops
When: April 3-7 (10am-2pm) and 10-13 (9.30am-2pm)
Where: Queensland Collaborative Science Centre, 271 Kent St, Maryborough
What: Exciting workshops for children aged 6-9, 10-12 and 13+years, involving lessons in chemical reactions, surface tension and molecular science among many others.
Cost: $15 for workshops, $50 for STEM challenges. Booking essential.
Mary Ann Steam Train Rides
When: April 6 and 13, 9am-1pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: Maryborough City Whistle Stop Inc will be operating the trains from 9am on these selected dates.
Cost: Adults $3, kids $2 and family $7.