School in a league of their own

Kelsey Parker, Kiarah Dutuit, Zoe-Ann Flemming, Lily Hume and Narmi Page with Deputy Principal Terri Weatherly ready to launch Hervey Bay State High's girl's rugby league academy.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a first for the Fraser Coast, Hervey Bay State High School will launch a girls’ rugby league sporting academy in 2020.

Deputy principal Terri Weatherly will oversee the implementation of the program.

She is highly respected within the Queensland Rugby League community and is a champion for the women’s game.

Weatherly recently transfered from Central Queensland, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge in education and sport.

The school will work in partnership with the NRL, QRL and Hervey Bay Seagulls to create a pathway for the girls to feed into senior women’s competitions.

The program will include access to state of the art facilities with dedicated training sessions by experienced coaches.

Players will have the opportunity to attend the Women’s State of Origin camp on the Sunshine Coast in June, along with visits to the Broncos NRLW training facility to meet players and discuss their preparation and commitment to training, personal wellbeing, nutrition and injury management.

“The program is about creating opportunities and providing players with skills they can use on and off the field,” Weatherly said.

A close relationship with the Petero Civonicerva Foundation has led to a tour to Fiji being planned as part of the program.

Students will have an opportunity to visit schools and orphanages while delivering skills programs.

The tour will culuminate in a carnival day for local teams.

“By engaging in cultural activities we believe our students will develop a deeper appreciation of the Fijian way of life,” Weatherly said.

“They will be exposed to opportunities that will assist in developing their resilience and citizenship.”

The school is currently working to establish relationships with members of the Fraser Coast community.

If you are interested in assisting the school with this program, phone 41943777.