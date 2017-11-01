'School is not for everyone': Readers weigh in on debate

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have weighed in on the news that more than 30,000 regional Queenslander's won't finish year 12.

On a Facebook post by the Chronicle, Peter Dore spoke from experience having left school at age 15.

He commented saying the old adage of as one door closes, another opens was relevant to the situation.

"Not finishing year 12 is not unusual nor is it a sentence to a dull and useless life, it's a beginning," he wrote.

"School is not for everyone for a variety of reasons. If you don't finish then look with an open mind to the future and if you choose a path that fails, choose the next... opportunity is there but you have to seek it out and do the hard work to make it work for you."

Bruce Foldi had a different approach saying anyone who doesn't finish year 12 lacks skills and education.

As for Bev Norman, her kids won't be allowed to leave school without graduating unless they have an apprenticeship, trade specific Tafe course or are joining the defence forces.

The issue of needing experience before being able to apply for a job was cause for concern for Sonia Jarvis.

"I don't like how job notices say 'must have experience'," she wrote.

"How does someone who is just entering the work force have experience if they aren't given a go?"

Robert Reakes believes a big part of the issue was children being influenced by their parents.

"(The) trouble is a lot of kids see mum (and) dad stuck in the welfare cycle and think they don't work for their money so that's what I'm going to do."

