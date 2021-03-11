Menu
Police are seeking public assistance in relation to the wilful damage offence at Albert State School.
News

School left to clean up after eggs thrown at computers, mower damaged

Carlie Walker
11th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A Maryborough school has been left to clean up the damage after offenders threw eggs onto computers and walls and damaged a ride on mower.

Police are seeking public assistance in relation to the wilful damage offence at Albert State School.

Between March 6 and 7, offenders broke into the school through an office window.

The offenders threw eggs onto computers, walls and workspaces throughout.
The offenders also broke into a cage that contains a ride on mower and tore the front off the mower.

Officer in charge of Maryborough Police Station, Senior Sergeant Tony Cole, said police would continue to investigate and are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

“It is very disappointing to see offences like this committed in our community,” Senior Sergeant Cole said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

