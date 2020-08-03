School lockdown extended, more testing after Qld cases

A Logan private school which has been closed since it emerged a school cleaner worked while infected with COVID-19 has extended its shutdown period with all school staff and students required to get tested or retested for the deadly virus.

In an emailed update to parents, Parklands Christian College principal Gary Cully said the Metro South Public Health unit had now advised the school's community that all students and staff will be required to be tested Monday and Tuesday, regardless of whether they have been tested before.

Parklands Christian College in Park Ridge has been closed since Wednesday of last week, after a school cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Steve Pohlner



"To accommodate this new testing regimen, and to allow time for results to be returned, the College will now be closed until Monday 10th August, 2020," the letter said.

According to a Metro South Public Health Unit spokeswoman, the advice to staff and students was updated based on the latest health advice, including how much time the staff member spent at the school while symptomatic.

"As symptoms can take up to 14 days to develop, all staff and students have been requested to undertake a test from day 10 onwards of their quarantine period prior to returning to school," she said.

"This is to ensure the safety of the school community."

The private college south of Brisbane in Park Ridge was closed on Wednesday July 29 after a female school cleaner tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior.

The 19-year-old school cleaner, Olivia Muranga, and her friends Diana Lasu, 21, and Haja Timbo, 21, have now been charged by police for allegedly travelling to Victoria and deliberately providing misleading documents at the Queensland border.

The women have been charged with one count of providing false or misleading documents with a maximum penalty of $13,345 fines, and fraud with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, and are due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

Since the confirmed case a testing clinic was opened on the school grounds last week for the College's community to get tested for the deadly virus and the school has been scrambling to launch remote learning during the shutdown.

"Our staff are now busily preparing to provide learning at home for our students, and are relaunching our PCC@Home platform," Mr Cully said.

Chatswood Hills State School and its after hours service were also closed last week after a childcare worker, a sister of the first two known cases, at the YMCA Outside of School Hours Care (OSHC) facility was diagnosed with COVID-19.

COVID-19 screening at Parklands Christian College. Photo Steve Pohlner



The school has now reopened after deep-cleaning but the OSHC will remain closed until August 7 with some Chatswood Hills State School students and staff, who have been contacted by health authorities, urged to remain in home quarantine.

In a letter to parents Chatswood Hills State School Principal David Teale said following advice from Queensland Health, some students are required to remain at home for this week, returning to school on Monday August 10.

"For those students who are required to self-isolate, teachers will be providing learning at home through our regular SeeSaw platform.

"Students will receive: one English activity and one maths activity each day and one science activity and one HASS activity over the course of the week.

"Learning at Home activities are currently being prepared by teachers and will be available for students from tomorrow."

There were no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

More than 7000 people were tested in the 48 hours to this morning, and there are 12 active cases remaining, with seven in hospital.

Originally published as School lockdown extended, more testing after Qld cases