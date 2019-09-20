Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt wants students to stay in school rather than protesting climate change.
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt wants students to stay in school rather than protesting climate change.
News

School 'no place to play politics on climate debate'

Carlie Walker
by
20th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS have been urged to stay in school today rather than attend climate change protests.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said schools should educate students, not turn them into activists.

"Schools need to concentrate on what they excel at and that is teaching students, not politicising them," Mr Pitt said.

"I want our students to know how to think, not what to think."

His comments came after it was reported that students at Sydney universities had been pressured by academic staff to attend the Global Strike, and told they wouldn't be penalised for missing class.

"We are fortunate to live in a country where we have the right to express our views through peaceful public protest," he said.

"But students should not feel pressured to take part in a protest, and schools should not be encouraging students to make political statements when they should be in class."

Mr Pitt said parents had told him that didn't agree with political issues being raised at school in this manner.

"I respect the right to protest but students should be at school learning on Friday.

"What they choose to do outside of school hours or on weekends is a decision for them and their parents."

