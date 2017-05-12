School nurse makes a difference in lives of kids

FOR Gillian Patterson, her work as a school nurse is much more than bandaging knees or treating sick kids.

And today being International Nursing Day, the Urangan State High School youth nurse and mum of three said things had changed since she first became a registered nurse in 1992.

"It could involve absolutely anything; mental health, drugs and alcohol, family issues,” Ms Patterson said.

"I didn't know if being a school nurse was something I would consider back in my day. But I love it, it's never a chore.”

Ms Patterson said it was a challenge having to transfer out of drug and alcohol treatment and learn to communicate with student issues and concerns.

"Now I'm administering band-aids in different forms,” she jokes.

"My role is providing support for students, giving them mini-assessments on their mental health and not just filing reports.

"Relationships and connections are the biggest things in this job...the students have lots of questions.”

But Ms Patterson doesn't mind being part of the role, saying she feels like she's part of the wider school community and making a difference in the lives of young people.

Ms Patterson started her nurse training in Gateshead in north-east England when she was 18, quickly moving through the ranks to the emergency department in 1997.