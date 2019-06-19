School pets the best therapy

Aldridge State High School - PAWS (Pet Assisted Wellbeing at School) - year 9 students (L) BJ Vanderwolf with Toby, Jenna Kemble, Janeen Greaves (community therapy dog handler) and Ella Franklin with Monnie.

Aldridge State High School - PAWS (Pet Assisted Wellbeing at School) - year 9 students (L) BJ Vanderwolf with Toby, Jenna Kemble, Janeen Greaves (community therapy dog handler) and Ella Franklin with Monnie. Alistair Brightman

JUST a touch, a cuddle, even the sound of Monnie and Toby can be the instant therapy for students and staff coping with the daily demands of school life.

Aldridge High's k9 therapists was the brain child of faculty support worker Janeen Greaves.

Two years ago she went to the principal about a program she developed Pet Assisted Wellbeing at School (PAWS) and she was thought to be crazy.

After a week doing a community therapy dog and handler course with Therapy Dogs Australia with her pet of six years, Monnie is now a fully qualified therapy dog.

Toby who Janeen also owns is still on his L plates.

"I spent one on one time with Monnie seven hours a day working with theory prac, theory prac - it was really intense but a really valuable experience," Janeen said.

"There was a lot of theory about the well being of the dog ensuring the ethical treatment of the animal - looking for certain body languages and postures that indicate stress and those kind of things - they was stuff about feeding, an enrichment program, anything to do with animal husbandry.

"A lot of the practical stuff was going outside and have the dog follow certain commands and learn to deal with certain situations."

Janeen said Monnie was now at the point where she can command her to stay and she won't waver even for food or petting.

"My focus apart from the kids is making sure they are not showing signs of stress.

"Toby is still a little funny with loud noises so we are working with desensitising that.

"He is definitely is coping - but he would rather be with the kids than my office."

Now as the school's community therapy dog handler Janeen said the kids just love having that enrichment and that time with them.

"It is almost like incidental mindfulness because they are not thinking about anything else.

"They are talking about the dog, they are thinking about the dog, they are patting the dog - all of those neuro science things too - they are all kicking in and they are doing it without realising it which is the great part about it."

Aldridge State High School - PAWS (Pet Assisted Wellbeing at School) - year 9 student BJ Vanderwolf with Toby. Alistair Brightman

Another great aspect was everyone talking to each other, bringing kids together who never knew each other.

"For a few moments they forget - and they are all just kids patting the dogs."

Year 9 student BJ Vanderwolf said he was glad Naplan was finished forever and loves having the animals around, especially when he is stressed.

The stress from assessments is what draws Year 9's Ella Franklin to Monnie and Toby.

"They give you a sense of security and everything - makes you feel safe," Ella said.

Janeen said they knew they was a high demand for the dog therapy.

"To see a kid melting down, starting to freak out, getting heightened - put them in this situation and it stops it just like that.

"I also get staff who just want a cuddle.

"There is loads of research out there on how it works and we have seen it."