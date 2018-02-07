School pick-up chaos: Outrage over school zone drivers

Bel Kellie said so many parents disobeyed the rules speeding and were not giving way to cars reversing.

RESIDENTS have expressed their concerns about drivers disobeying the rules in school zones.

One motorist shared a post on the popular Facebook group Brickbats and Bouquets about her frustration.

"I hope that one day you wake up to yourselves," she said.

"That could be child that steps out on the road."

Jen Hill said last Thursday she left St James and the traffic was banked up to the roundabout.

"A car came from three cars behind and overtook another four infront," she said.

"We were all gobsmacked!

"Kids step out all the time there she is SO lucky at that moment there wasn't any kids crossing."

Libby McDonald believes the fine should be double for disobeying speed signs in school zones.

"No excuse for it."

"It's a short period of time on very small stretches of road that are usually able to be easily avoided at school time if it's inconvenient.

"Kids are unpredictable and the best parent can loose track of a young child in the chaos of school pickup."



Enzo Enzo Enzo questioned why people are always in a hurry.

"If you're late get out of bed earlier."

Brian D Branch thinks the school zones wouldn't be so bad if parents were banned from parking on the roads right outside school.

"It's the parents who make school zones dangerous."

