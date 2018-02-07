Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

School pick-up chaos: Outrage over school zone drivers

Bel Kellie said so many parents disobeyed the rules speeding and were not giving way to cars reversing.
Bel Kellie said so many parents disobeyed the rules speeding and were not giving way to cars reversing. Allan Reinikka

RESIDENTS have expressed their concerns about drivers disobeying the rules in school zones. 

One motorist shared a post on the popular Facebook group Brickbats and Bouquets about her frustration. 

Bel Kellie said so many parents disobeyed the rules speeding and were not giving way to cars reversing.

"I hope that one day you wake up to yourselves," she said. 

"That could be child that steps out on the road."

Jen Hill said last Thursday she left St James and the traffic was banked up to the roundabout.

"A car came from three cars behind and overtook another four infront," she said. 

"We were all gobsmacked!

"Kids step out all the time there she is SO lucky at that moment there wasn't any kids crossing."
Manage

Libby McDonald believes the fine should be double for disobeying speed signs in school zones.

"No excuse for it."

"It's a short period of time on very small stretches of road that are usually able to be easily avoided at school time if it's inconvenient.

"Kids are unpredictable and the best parent can loose track of a young child in the chaos of school pickup."

Enzo Enzo Enzo questioned why people are always in a hurry. 

"If you're late get out of bed earlier." 

Brian D Branch thinks the school zones wouldn't be so bad if parents were banned from parking on the roads right outside school.

"It's the parents who make school zones dangerous."

Do bad drivers in school zones frustrate you? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Related Items

Topics:  bad drivers driving fraser coast school zones

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Snakes make their way into homes on the Coast

Snakes make their way into homes on the Coast

WITH warm days on the Coast property owners are returning home from work to discover snakes in their homes and sheds.

Senate set to block Cashless Debit Card from Hinkler

GOING DOWN: The Senate is expected to vote down the Cashless Debit Card today.

Nick Xenophon senators to vote against legislation

Bill Langer honours grandfather's legacy 90 years on

STILL STANDING: Langers Broadway Shoe Store owner Bill Langer with long-time co-worker Valmai Flick.

It transports him to the best times of his life.

RSPA applauds judge on sending Hervey Bay cat killer to jail

Timmy Patrick Sawyer, 26, of Urangan, viciously tormented a neighbour's cat. Picture: Annie Perets

'We commend the judge for taking it seriously, it is encouraging.'

Local Partners