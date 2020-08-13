School rallies behind teen fighting for life after crash

The school of a teenage girl left fighting for her life after a horrific traffic crash at Bray Park has rallied around her family.

Alyssa Postle, 17, was the passenger of a white Subaru when it struck a power pole just after the intersection of Old North and Lavarack roads, Bray Park.

The driver was also a fellow Year 12 student at the same school.

A witness said the girls had been on their way to KFC for dinner.

Police are investigating a serious crash at Bray Park Tuesday night where one teenage girl, a Genesis College year 12 student, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Kara Sonter

Genesis Christian College principal Paul Sterling said the school was providing support to families and staff after the event left school community reeling.

"On Tuesday evening, 11 August, two Year 12 students from Genesis Christian College were involved in a single vehicle accident," Mr Sterling told News Corp today.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this challenging time.

"Our primary concern is the emotional wellbeing of our students and we acknowledge the impact of this situation on our entire community.

Alyssa Postle in 2019. Picture: Facebook

"Lives have been affected and our role is to be as supportive as possible and take appropriate steps to assist students, families and staff."

He said the school had a strong culture of pastoral care, and was providing ongoing support and counselling for students, staff and families.

"Our staff develop a strong rapport with students and therefore they care deeply for the students and their wellbeing.

"Our whole community is praying for all involved. United by faith, our community will pull together and support one another."

Parents at the school received a letter from Mr Sterling yesterday, advising of the event and offering support to the school community.

Fellow parents then took to social media yesterday to show their support to the families of both girls.

"Our thoughts are not only with the families of the students involved, but the Year 12 cohort. We wish the students are speedy recovery," said Mark Merrell.

"Thoughts and prayers for full recovery for both girls and their families... with a daughter in grade 10 at GCC I can't begin to imagine what these people are going through," said Robyn Grove.

Originally published as School rallies behind teen left fighting for life after crash