SCHOOL SAFETY: Flashing signs to make Bay schools safer

NEW flashing signs will make travelling in Hervey Bay school zones safer.

Hervey Bay State High School and Torquay State School have been selected for new signs as part of the latest round of the State Government's $12 million Flashing School Zone Program.

Hervey Bay State High School's 40km/h sign will be placed on Old Maryborough Rd..

The new safety sign for Torquay State School will be installed on Tavistock St.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said flashing signs played an important role in alerting motorists that they were entering a school zone.

He said the signs would help remind drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for children.

"40km/h speed limits and flashing signs are proven to increase safety for our youngest Queenslanders," Mr Bailey said.



"The local community has been very passionate in advocating for new flashing signs."

The signs will flash on school days and during school zone times, so motorists will be aware when children are likely to be around.

"Adhering to the speed limit is always vital. We urge all motorists to follow the road rules and help us create a safe environment for students when they are arriving and leaving school," Mr Bailey said.