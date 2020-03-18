Menu
Hervey Bay State High School student leaders and Student Leadership co-ordinator Stacey Josh (2nd from the left) at the start of the school's week of action against bullying. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

School students have bullying in their sights

Stuart Fast
18th Mar 2020 1:50 PM
HERVEY BAY State High School is holding a week of action against bullying.

It’s not the first time the school has held the event, with the week of action being held for the previous two years.

The school’s student leadership co-ordinator Stacey Josh said the goal of the week-long event was to practice kindness.

She said it was a student-led approach, with student leaders passionate about bringing the whole school community together.

Ms Josh said students had the option to sign an anti-bullying pledge and participate in workshops to foster a greater sense of school community spirit.

Year 10 student leader Mitchell Hoare said the week of anti-bullying action was a great way to represent the school.

He said it was good to raise awareness for all at Hervey Bay State High school.

Although the week-long event had only just started, Ms Josh said students had enthusiastically gotten involved in the activities on offer.

