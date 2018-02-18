School students help run event

A COHORT of about 30 Urangan State High School students helped deliver one of the region's biggest events last week.

Students worked alongside Triathlon Queensland technical officials and a legion of volunteers for the Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships.

Co-convener Cass Kimlin said it would contribute towards their qualification.

"We run a Certificate 2 outdoor recreation program as part of the vocational training suite we offer at Urangan,” Kimlin said. "The kids need to complete a number of competencies in the outdoor rec field.

"One of those is volunteering at a community sporting event.

"Our interest in triathlon and multisport, and my involvement, it's been a great way to get kids out there and involved in a community sporting event.”

Volunteers worked at the site all week, endured 5am starts on race days, and overcame Friday's fierce storm to deliver a seamless state championships.