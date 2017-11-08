School student's project blew science judges away

WIND POWER: Urangan State High School captain Jimmy Jan won first prize in the Year 12 category at the 2017 Science Research Awards.

URANGAN State High School captain Jimmy Jan has won first place in the Year 12 category at this year's Science Research Awards.

About 40 students were selected to present their research at the University of Sunshine Coast, Fraser Coast campus.

Queensland STEM Education Network started the initiative to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and maths among secondary students.

Jimmy said his research on the variables affecting the proficiency of wind turbines was important to raise because of the country's dependency on non-renewable energy.

"The real-life applications of the project would be increasing the efficiency of a wind turbine, because Australia relies heavily on coal and oil and natural gas," he said.

"It's really important to determine the most amount energy that can be gained so you're not wasting money or time to get as much energy as possible to fuel our nation."

Urangan State High School Head of Science, Anthony Clancy, said the event was important to teach students how to articulate scientific jargon.

"The beauty of it is, it's not school versus school, its philosophy is helping children communicate," he said.

"Science in general has been hard to understand as a lay person, building our students' ability to communicate science is very important," he said.

"Jimmy is an example of this by the way he was able to communicate real world benefits of his research in terms of wind energy efficiency and its economic benefits."