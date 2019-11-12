School teachers, pupils flee as fire fronts closes in

SCHOOL teachers are fleeing to other nearby schools to seek refuge from fires in New South Wales' northwest, taking students with them.

Moonbi Public School near Tamworth posted to Facebook instructing parents to come and collect their child "within the next 5 minutes"

"FIRE ALERT!! … If parents can collect their children within the next 5 minutes," it said.

"If children cannot be collected staff will be begin transporting them in 10 minutes to Kootingal Public School."

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said nine schools in the Upper Hunter and Tamworth areas have been evacuated due to worsening bushfire conditions.

"We are evacuating 9 schools in the Upper Hunter and Tamworth areas including in Gloucester, Stroud, Bendemeer, Moonbi and Barrington," she said in a Tweet.

Barrington Public School said they would also be closed tomorrow.

"Due to the upgrade of the Bretti fire we have been advised that the school has officially been instructed to send all children home now," the school posted to its Facebook page.

An Education Department spokesman said students at these schools had been forced to flee: