SCHOOL UPDATES: How the weather is impacting your school

Working from Sydney, Jessica specialises in crime/court reporting, filing for APN’s regional mastheads in Northern NSW as well as providing national content for the group. She was previously Chief Reporter at the Fraser Coast Chronicle in Hervey Bay, Queensland where she grew up and trained. Early in her career, she was named Queensland Young Journalist of the Year at the Clarion Awards. More recently, she was finalist at the 2013 Kennedy Awards for Excellence in NSW Journalism in both the...

ALL schools across the Fraser Coast are open despite the current weather conditions.

Parents in outer lying and flood affected areas are advised to use their own judgement.

Wide Bay Transit has issued this statement:

So far today we know there are no issues with the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road so Route 5 Intercity will be running as normal.

Will let you know if any issues with school runs.

Below are further messages from local schools.

HERVEY BAY STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Good morning parents and carers - the weather is looking a lot better this morning and I hope that this remains throughout the day.

School is open to all students and staff.

I would still advise parents and carers to make their own decision about sending students to school, based on personal circumstances.

We will continue to monitor and action any change in weather conditions throughout the day, but hopefully, this wet weather has eased in our region.

Thank you for your continued assistance and cooperation,

Julie Learoyd

MARYBOROUGH STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Weather update as at 6:45am Wednesday.

According to BOM, the major system has moved north of Wide Bay and means the Maryborough area will have clearing showers through the day with improving conditions Thursday.

As I have said before, families should use their judgement and check road closures before setting out.

Simon Done, Principal.

HOWARD STATE HIGH SCHOOL



We have reports some roads are still cut not allowing several staff or students to get to school. The school day will be similar to yesterday with limited staff/classes.

If you can't get your children to school please leave a message on 41932333.

Be cautious, stay safe and remember if it's flooded forget it.

Thanks Kristy Blaikie

Principal

RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

All buses apart from the Biggenden bus will be running today, Wednesday 18th, as normal.

The Biggenden bus run is still being assessed with road conditions and parents will be advised directly by their driver when a decision has been made.

TIARO STATE SCHOOL

Information correct at 6pm Tuesday.

Predictions are for another weather system to develop overnight with possibility of moving into the Wide Bay Area.

As at this time, Tiaro SS will remain open but with potential of increasing rain on already saturated catchments I would encourage all families to use judgement in their child's safety in their school journey. If it's flooded, forget it.

Any school absence will be attributed to weather related events and will not be counted in school attendance figures.

Please share with all Facebook links so we can get information out to our community. Stay safe.

FRASER COAST ANGLICAN COLLEGE



College will be Open on Wednesday (18/10) but please read and consider.....

The severe weather event has continued today and current predictions indicate it will continue overnight and possibly for most of tomorrow. It is difficult to predict, but you and your family's safety is important to us.

Again, I would ask our families to take this information into consideration and to err on the side of safety when deciding whether to send your children to school on Wednesday.

The warnings relate to being safe on roads in the wet weather as well as continued rainfall and flooding in low lying areas.

We will open but with potentially reduced staff as a result of the road closures and localised flooding.

If you decide to keep your children at home, please send a message to absent@fcac.qld.edu.au.

I urge you to be safe if you need to travel on the roads.

Take care, Leisa

PIALBA STATE SCHOOL

Our school grounds are water logged and we have large puddles where students usually play, however we were open with reduced numbers of students.

Parents, if the current weather conditions continue on Wednesday please make the best decision for your child in regards to transport and safety.

School will operate as per normal programs on Wednesday, however the safety of our students is paramount. If your child will not be in attendance, please notify the office on Tuesday morning via phone on 41977777.

Judy Robinson

Principal

SANDY STRAIT STATE SCHOOL



Due to the current weather conditions, please make the best decision for your child in regards to transport and safety. At this stage School will operate as per normal, however the safety of our students is paramount.

HERVEY BAY SPECIAL SCHOOL

With the current weather please ensure you keep a close on the following website for potential school closures.

School is open unless it appears in this site.

ST HELENS STATE SCHOOL

The P&C meeting has been postponed until next Tuesday due to the bad weather.



ALBERT STATE SCHOOL

We have nothing to worry about our school flooding because it's on high ground. (They also shared the message "if it's flooded, forget it".



GRANVILLE STATE SCHOOL

School swimming for Preps and Year 1's will go ahead as usual today.