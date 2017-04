Police will be enforcing school zones as of today.

POLICE will be enforcing speed limits at school zones from Tuesday, as the bell rings for term two.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said major town thoroughfares, including Ferry St, Alice St and Saltwater Creek Rd, would be subject to increased police patrols.

"Return to school week is always a bit of chaos; people need to be vigilant around 40kmh school zones," he said.

Sgt Hodgins said officers would continue to monitor the Bruce Hwy as part of the fatal five campaign.