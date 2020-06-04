Schoolboys blasted over ‘disgusting’ photo

A picture of students at an elite private school in Brisbane has been shared online appearing to show two boys re-enacting George Floyd's death.

Mr Floyd, an African American man living in Minneapolis, died last Monday after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes while arresting him.

In a video of the arrest the 46-year-old could be heard telling the officer he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder over Mr Floyd's death.

A photo has since been shared online showing two St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace students acting out the former police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck.

The picture, which was first shared on Snapchat, was captioned "Rip George Floyd".

The photo shows one teen pressing his knee to another boy's neck. Picture: Snapchat

St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace told news.com.au they were aware of the photo and appropriate action was being taken.

"The College is aware of a highly inappropriate post on social media generated by a small group of students. We share in the community disappointment in regard to this," a spokesperson for the school said.

"The actions of a small number of students in no way reflect the College's values and explicit teachings. We are treating the matter seriously and dealing with it as an absolute priority."

The image has since been shared on Twitter with one social media user blasting the photo as "disgusting".

"This is absolutely disgusting, these boys go to Gregory Terrace in Brisbane. I'm absolutely appalled and disgusted," they wrote.

Another user urged people to report the photo to the school, adding "Racism is never okay".

Annual tuition fees for the private boy's school range from $14,000 for Years 5 to 6 students and almost $15,700 for students in Years 7 to 12.

Similar pictures of people re-enacting Mr Floyd's death have been appearing online, sparking mass outrage.

One photo was captioned "George Floyd Challenge", and showed a teenager kneeling on the neck of another boy.

Teens appear to be mocking the death of George Floyd on social media. Picture: Snapchat

On Twitter, users shared the image to highlight their disgust. One user called it a "complete disregard for human life". Another said it was "the most disturbing and insensitive thing I have ever seen".

British newspaper the Newcastle Evening Chronicle reported three teens were arrested for a possible hate crime after sharing a similar photograph.

The photo, which was posted to Snapchat, shows one teen resting his knee on the neck of another teen.

The British teens were arrested and later released on bail. Picture: Twitter

Both boys appear to be laughing, with the caption "police brutality" added to the picture.

The Chronicle reported the two boys and a third person who took the photograph were arrested late Sunday on "suspicion of sending communications causing anxiety and distress".

A police spokesperson told the newspaper the image was being investigated and "being treated as a hate crime".

The three teens have since been released on bail.

The US has been rocked by protests since Mr Floyd's death, with several cities imposing curfews after demonstrations turned violent.

Demonstrators crowd a street in Los Angeles during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Picture: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Chicago are among the cities that introduced curfews after widespread looting, arson and violent clashes between police and protesters.

Chauvin, the former police officer who knelt on Mr Floyd's neck, has had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder, after previously being charged with third-degree murder.

The three other police officers present at the scene during the killing have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Originally published as Schoolboys blasted over 'disgusting' photo