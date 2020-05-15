Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

AT JUST 16 a Mackay schoolboy had started a "successful" endeavour and had almost $5000 stashed away.

That was until police raided his Ooralea home, busting open his street level trafficking business.

The short but lucrative venture between April and June last year involved peddling marijuana to 11 customers, users and dealers alike, 67 times.

Mackay teen pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana.

Crown Prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the teen, who cannot be named for legal reason, sold various amounts from grams to ounces.

Two police raids in June last year uncovered about 40 grams of marijuana, drug utensils and a phone that revealed his dealing as well as $4620 in cash.

The court heard when questioned the teen made full admissions about the drug items, but said the money was from his dad to buy a car.

"By the number of the supplies in a relatively confined period, it was also a prolific business," MS O'Rourke said.

The court heard he "advertised" he sold nearly a pound in one day.

"It is of course concerning that he was running an apparently successful business at 16," Ms O'Rourke said.

The teen, who has no criminal history, pleaded guilty in Mackay Childrens Court to various charges including trafficking and possessing drugs, utensils and cash.

Defence barrister Matt Heelan said his client had been "vulnerable" to drug use after a difficult time growing up - this included being expelled from school.

"He started acting out," Mr Heelan said.

"He was hanging around with older kids who used dangerous drugs."

By 15 he was smoking marijuana daily.

Mackay teen placed on two years probation for drug trafficking venture.

"He realised he could obtain more cannabis for less money if he was selling as well," Mr Heelan said, adding it was a "very unsophisticated" operation and his client had completed drug rehabilitation.

Judge Brad Farr said the teen's rehabilitation was the paramount consideration on sentence.

"It seems that you have changed your lifestyle," he said.

The boy was placed on two years' probation and convictions were not recorded.