Schoolgirl conquers 10kg tumour

Cherish-Rose was diagnosed with cancer on her ovaries at just 11-years-old.

AFTER five months in hospital being treated for an aggressive 10kg tumour, Cherish-Rose Lavelle is cancer free.

On May 7, the 11-year-old schoolgirl received the news she was desperate to hear after she was diagnosed with a germ-cell cancer on her ovaries in January.

Initially expecting the worst, mum Louise Lavelle, said she felt she could "actually breathe for the first time".

"She had an operation (nearly one month ago) and they said they found a few little tumours in her stomach which they couldn't take out because her operation would take too long," she said.

"We had to wait two weeks after surgery to hear the results and it was so terrible."

After also having one of her ovaries removed, a biopsy revealed Cherish-Rose's body was clear of cancer.

"(Cherish-Rose) squeezed me so hard and said 'mummy I can't believe this, it's so wonderful' and I've never seen her so happy," Louise said.

"I feel like I'm living for the first time in my life and so is Cherish."

THANKFUL: Cherish-Rose Lavelle is now is free from cancer after being diagnosed with a 10kg tumour earlier this year. Contributed

Before she was diagnosed, Cherish-Rose started losing weight with little to no explanation. Her appetite decreased and her normally bubbly and bright personality disappeared.

Now, Louise said her daughter had started to feel normal again.

"She's grown three inches, she's glowing, her skin colour is back to normal and she has rosy red cheeks," she said.

"Her hair is growing back too and now she is eating a lot more and starting to gain weight again."

Left, when the tumour inside Cherish-Rose Lavelle was 10kg and right, after the tumour had shrunk to 3.5kg. Contributed

During her time at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, Cherish-Rose became a bit of a local celebrity.

She hosted an episode of Juiced TV, a television show broadcast throughout the hospital's wards through the Patient Entertainment System.

She even got to shake hands with Prince Charles when he visited the hospital during his visit to the country last month.

Louise said she was grateful for the support of family, friends and complete strangers from the community.

As for now, the focus is for Cherish-Rose to recover completely and over the next three months, doctors will keep a close eye on her health.