Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Schoolgirl missing for two weeks

6th Jul 2019 3:31 PM

A FATHER dropped his 14-year-old daughter to school a fortnight ago, and she hasn't been seen since - sparking an appeal by police to help find her.

The Kelso girl was last seen by her father when he dropped her to Kirwan State High School about 8.30am on Friday, June 21.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 150cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Kelso.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Kelso.

 

The girl was last seen wearing a Kirwan State High School uniform, black and red school jumper, light blue shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.

missing queensland

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    OUR SAY: Parents, it's time to stop smacking children

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Parents, it's time to stop smacking children

    News For generations a smack has been deemed acceptable.

    CASH FLOW BONUS: How Coast families benefit from tax cuts

    premium_icon CASH FLOW BONUS: How Coast families benefit from tax cuts

    Politics It indicates a major victory for the Federal Government

    BATTLEGROUND: Simulated military skirmish at Susan River

    premium_icon BATTLEGROUND: Simulated military skirmish at Susan River

    News There will even be people playing the part of war correspondents.