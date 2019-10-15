Schoolgirl to chop locks for cancer patients

Townsville Grammar Junior School student Holley Milivojevic, 11, will be cutting her long plaits in support of the Cancer Council. Picture: Shae Beplate.

A YEAR six schoolgirl will transform the lives of cancer patients donating 50cm of her hair to the Cancer Council to turn into human wigs.

Holley Milivojevic has been growing her hair her whole life and will chop her locks this Friday in front of 350 students at Townsville Junior Grammar School.

The 11-year-old said she was eagerly awaiting the big day and couldn't wait to see what she would look like with short hair.

"I'm a bit nervous but excited at the same time," she said.

"I thought I have a lot of hair so I could cut it for cancer."

Holley said she chose an important day to cut her hair in honour of a schoolgirl who died from cancer.

"A girl who went to my school died of skin cancer and Jillian's Day is in memory of her," she said.

Holley's mum Natasha Milivojevic said she was surprised when her daughter mentioned she wanted to cut her hair but said the cause was close to her heart.

"I am really, really proud of her for doing it," she said.

"When she gets haircuts we can only just trim the ends so I know for her to come out and say I want to do this to help is huge.

"Holley's aunt had leukaemia and had a bone-marrow transplant and had a few complications so it was close to home," she said.

Deputy Head of Townsville Junior Grammar School Chris Gray said the school was 100 per cent behind Holley and could not have planned a better time for the haircut.

"Incorporating Jillian's Day is our sun safe awareness week so when Holley came to ask me at the end of last term to cut her hair I said let's tie it in to sun safe week," he said.

You can donate to Holley's fund with all proceeds going to Cancer Council Queensland.