Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Schoolies-bound drug haul seized

by Brianna Travers
25th Nov 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have seized a bounty of drugs destined for Lorne schoolies.

Local police witnessed a male driver in a red Hyundai acting suspicious on Charles Street in Lorne about 1am and intercepted the car.

A male passenger fled the scene but police were able to arrest the driver, a 20-year-old Anglesea man.

Police allegedly found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, ketamine, cannabis, deal bags and a large amount of cash.

The man is being interviewed by police and is expected to be charged later in the morning.

Charles Street runs parallel to the beach.

The pair were busted near Lorne’s foreshore. Picture: Alan Barber
The pair were busted near Lorne’s foreshore. Picture: Alan Barber

It comes as police told Schoolies that "unruly behaviour" will not be tolerated this week.

Increased patrols will take place along the state's foreshores, licensed venues and accommodation areas to ensure public safety.

Priority Communities Division Acting Commander Murray warned there will be serious consequences for those who act out.

Last year schoolies wreaked havoc on the Rye foreshore, with nine people being arrested in connection to brawls and drunken behaviour.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

 

More Stories

drugs police ripple-effect schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s waterways

        premium_icon DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s...

        News The council manages 54 constructed urban waterways with a combined surface area of 120 hectares and 45 kilometres of shoreline

        PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        premium_icon PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        News A Urangan home became the highest reported Coast property sale

        100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        premium_icon 100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        Crime Too easy to find suppliers of the chemicals needed to cook MDMA

        IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today