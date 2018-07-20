Menu
COLOUR FUN RUN: Amelia Neilsen runs through the colour at Tinana State School.
News

Schoolkids covered in colour for a great cause

20th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
BEING bathed in colour on the school oval was a welcome change from the classroom for young Amelia Neilsen.

She was one of dozens of schoolkids at Tinana State School who participated in the School Fun-Run yesterday.

From prep students to grade sixers, kids spent the afternoon on the oval dodging colour sprays from their teachers.

Jasper Corby (centre) cops a spray of colour during his run on the school oval.
Organised by charity group School Fundraising, the event raises funds for the local school community and aims to spread awareness of child well-being.

The school fun runs organised by the group help the kids learn about setting and achieving financial goals and establishing healthy habits that will stay with them through their lives.

Marluu Rowley goes for a run.
Tinana State School's Amanda Waterson said the students enjoyed setting their own fundraising goals in preparation for the event.

"Our students have been involving family and friends in their fundraising efforts to go to school resources,” Ms Waterson said.

Last year over 60,000 students from across Queensland took part in similar fundraising activities, raising over $1 million for the state.

William Muirhead (left) dodges colour bombs
    Local Partners