URGENT DECISION: School and uni closure plan revealed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders made the call after receiving advice from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a national plan to close all schools due to the coronavirus will not go ahead at this stage.

The decision was handed down a few moments ago.

The government will reconsider this later in the week.

Mr Morrison also said all cruise ships from foreign ports will not be allowed in Australia and all travellers arriving in Australia will have to self isolate for 14 days.

He said 'social distancing' measures are required and need to be introduced progressively, he said.

Non-essential static gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned and there will be restrictions on visitors to remote communities and aged care homes and other services.

"The truth is that while many people will contract this virus, that is clear, just as people get the flu each year, it is a more severe condition than the flu," he said.

"But for the vast majority, as I said last week, majority, around eight or 10 as is our advice, it will be a mild illness and it will pass.

"However, as older Australians and those that are more vulnerable and those that are more vulnerable and those in remote communities and with pre-existing health conditions, it is a far more serious virus and that is our concern.

"Our aim in all of this is to protect the most vulnerable. The most at risk."



There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia and three people have died.



Of those, 112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory,

