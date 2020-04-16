Schools face challenges ahead of term 2

FRASER COAST students will head back to school on Monday but only some of them will be in the classroom.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this week schools would only be open for the children of essential workers and vulnerable students for at least the first five weeks.

For other students, it means the first five weeks of the term will be completed from home.

Staff at Maryborough’s St Mary’s College have worked hard to maintain a consistent and calm learning environment during this unusual time.

The school’s marketing officer Aleeca Waterman said students would feel the difference from previous years, but they were encouraged to embrace the change.

St Mary’s has an established 1:1 laptop and progressive technology programs in place and students have already become familiar with an online classes.

Ms Waterman said St Mary’s teachers were briefed last term regarding in-depth delivery of their curriculum if such a shutdown was set up.

Riverside Christian College has also pushed ahead, leading into the new term.

Principal David Jeffs said the Year 12 cohort was a bit nervous about the impact this disruption may have on their ATAR, QCE and QTAC applications.

He said the school was encouraging Year 12 students to stay focused on their study and have confidence in the system.

Mr Jeffs said the teaching staff had worked closely with the students to explain the situation, particularly about how to protect themselves from any possible risks.

He said the term would be different, but Riverside Christian College was ready to meet the challenge head on.