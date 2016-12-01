Principal retires: Mr Swann's fond farewell after 4 decades

Kerry Swann has been the Xavier Catholic College Hervey Bay principal since the school was formed 14 years ago.

AFTER working in Fraser Coast schools for four decades, Kerry Swann is saying a bittersweet goodbye to the profession that he loves as he heads into retirement.

He has been the principal of Xavier Catholic College Hervey Bay for the past 14 years; that's as long as the school has existed.

"It has been a very wonderful, rewarding career - I wouldn't have done anything differently," he said.

"It's getting more difficult every day knowing that I'm leaving."

Mr Swann also worked at both St Mary's College Maryborough and Maryborough State High School, making an impact on many young lives throughout the region.

In this life's new chapter, Mr Swann will continue his involvement in the education sector taking up a new part-time responsibility.

He will become the Queensland Catholic School Principals' Association executive officer.

CUTE: Student gives principal big goodbye hug: Xavier Catholic College Hervey Bay principal Kerry Swann has been with the school since it started 14 years ago.

"What I am going to miss most about working in schools is the interaction with the children," he said.

"In the new role, I am still going to be involved with education, but all my contact will be with principals and adults."

Mr Swann said despite all the farewells and parties, he still can't believe that "this is it".

"I don't think it'll sink in until next year when everyone is going to work and I'm getting out my fishing rods and cleaning my golf clubs," he said.

At a final school ceremony, the children cheered, clapped and gave him high-fives as Mr Swann walked among them.

One of the students, Jacob, could not help but give Mr Swann one final long goodbye hug.

"It was totally unexpected," Mr Swann said.

"He is very passionate and really enjoys going to school."

Last month Mr Swann received the John Laing Award for Professional Development from the Principals Australia Institute.

"I am really appreciative that I got to teach in the state and Catholic system, it made me a better principal," he said.

"You have great education systems on the Fraser Coast; a great private system and a great state system."

Mr Swann and his wife Loretta will remain in Hervey Bay.