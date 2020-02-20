TRI TIME: Top school athletes ready to race in Bay

Toby Powers during the Aquathlon at Seafront Oval, who will also competing at the State School Triathlon. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Toby Powers during the Aquathlon at Seafront Oval, who will also competing at the State School Triathlon. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Triathlon: The 2020 Queensland State School triathlon will be held in Hervey Bay over Thursday, Friday and Saturday with competitors coming from all over the state to compete.

Event convener and Urangan State High School teacher Brian Harrington said the event would be the "biggest ever held," with 700 competitors expected, representing the 11 regions of Queensland.

Mr Harrington said this was the seventh time the event had been held in Hervey Bay.

He said the 2020 triathlon marks the first time multi-class athletes will participate in the competition and was also special because it marked 100 years of Queensland School Sport.

The triathlon will feature three divisions of juniors aged 13 to 14, intermediates aged 15 to 16 and seniors aged 17 to 19.

Mr Harrington said the competition would see athletes selected to represent Queensland at the national competition also to be held in Hervey Bay in late March.

The event will start on Thursday with the arrival of competitors followed by competition on Friday and Saturday. Mr Harrington thanked the Fraser Coast Regional Council for its support.