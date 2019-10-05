School's new hospitality block to open its doors

WHEN school opens on Tuesday, Maryborough State High School students will don their aprons in a brand-new hospitality block.

The $3 million upgrade is part of a $10 million project funded by the State as part of the Renewing our Schools, and Maryborough High is one of 17 schools in Queensland to get the much-needed funding.

Principal Simon Done said the "upgrade is a long time coming as this was the first construction to the school since 1974."

"It is wonderful that the State Government committed to this funding for a Maryborough school and when construction is done, it will be one of the best resourced schools in Queensland," he said.

After the funding was granted, Mr Done said the school decided not to use the money on just one single project, like a building - but he consulted staff, teachers, students and the community to discuss what needs the school needed for the next 30 years.

First off, a new IT system was implemented as well as a telephone system that saw phones installed in all classrooms.

Construction started in June and the hospitality block was transformed into a state-of-the-art home economics kitchen including a MasterChef style teaching kitchen, demo classroom, walk in store and fridges, and cafe with pizza oven and a covered deck area.

Work on a video conferencing lecture space complete with robotics and coding facilities will kick off this term. The modern building will boast live psychology lectures from the UK or even virtual biology dissections, making it a world-class facility for students on the Fraser Coast.

Added to this will be an external science lab and a new covered amphitheatre area.

As Maryborough High is a heritage school, Mr Done said they were "going old school" for the admin building and doing some restoration work on the beautiful building.