SUPERCELL: A fallen tree near Riverside Christian College
News

SCHOOL'S OUT: How storms have affected the Fraser Coast

Matthew McInerney
by
12th Oct 2018 7:06 AM

AT LEAST one Maryborough high school will remain closed as the Fraser Coast recovers from a wild afternoon of storm, but forecasters have warned it is not over yet.

A power outage forced Riverside Christian College to stay closed on Friday, while St James Lutheran Colleges' Year 3-7 swimming carnival at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre has been cancelled due to predicted storms.

How did you fare? Click here to tell us your story. 

The cancellations come after the Wide Bay was thrashed by several storms.

Kingaroy and Gympie received major hail and reports of tornado-like conditions, while trees and powerlines were felled by heavy winds across the Fraser Coast. 

At least 10,000 Fraser Coast homes were affected by power outages. 

Meteorologists have forecast up to 100mm of rain to fall in the next few days, which has seen several junior cricket games already cancelled.

Maryborough District Cricket Association has canned its junior games, while any games scheduled for Hervey Bay Cricket Association's turf fields are also off.

The Intercity Softball competition between Hervey Bay and Maryborough associations was due to start on Saturday with games at Maryborough and Bundaberg, but while a decision is yet to be made it is likely games are cancelled if the forecasted downpour develops.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

