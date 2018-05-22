School's pop culture festival to bring brand new surprises

IT'S the ultimate celebration of pop culture and it's right here in Maryborough.

After hosting last year's inaugural event, Maryborough State High School is preparing for the next chapter of FraserPop Pop Culture Festival, set to be held on July 21 and 22.

As well as the replicas of the Game of Thrones chair and Dr Who's TARDIS, which where created by the school's trade students this year, there will be even more iconic pieces from the annals of pop culture at this year's event.

That will include a visit from a Delorean, made famous at the time travelling vehicle from Back to the Future, and a Lego exhibition that will blow the minds of those who enjoy the beloved building blocks.

There will also be markets, food and entertainment at FraserPop.

Just like last year, the high school's Diploma in Business students are organising the event, which allows them to put the skills thy have developed into action.

That includes marketing, design and timetabling.

Completing the course also allows the students direct entry into the University of the Sunshine Coast

Principal Simon Done said the students were looking forward to the big day and he is as well.

He will celebrate his birthday along with FraserPop when the event gets underway and he said he couldn't think of a better way to spend his special day.

Diploma of Business teacher Cecelia Kovacic said she was proud of the students who had been working so hard to bring the event to life.

This year art students will also get involved, creating stunning props and backgrounds for the event, while a Mad Hatters Morning Tea would also be held as part of the event and would be organised by students from the school.

Ms Kovacic and Mr Done are already planning for next year's event, which they say will be even bigger than this year.