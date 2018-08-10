Menu
Birthday girl Scarlett Louws inside a massive bubble during a Questacon show at Kawungan State School.
Birthday girl Scarlett Louws inside a massive bubble during a Questacon show at Kawungan State School. Annie Perets

Education

SCIENCE ASTOUNDS: Kids amazed by experiments

Annie Perets
by
10th Aug 2018 5:13 PM
BEING engulfed by a giant bubble in front of her school mates was a unique way for Scarlett Louws to celebrate her birthday.   

A team from the national science and technology centre Questacon visited Kawungan State School on Friday to put on a fun science show, as part of their tour of the Fraser Coast.  

Birthday girl Scarlett, who turns seven on Saturday, joined the stage for the finale where she was put into the centre of a soap bubble.   

Fellow classmate Olivia Souter was lost for words when asked about what she thought of the science experiments she got to see.  

"I don't have a word for the show," Olivia said.  

"It was just really, really amazing." 

  The special visitors from Canberra will run a Shell Questacon Science Circus at the Maryborough Showgrounds on Saturday.  

There will be more than 40 interactive science exhibits along with spectacular science shows.   

On from 10am-3pm, entry costs $6 for adults, $5 for children and those with a concession card, and free for children under 5.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

