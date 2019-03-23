Science knows no gender for drone-flying Hervey Bay students

Torquay State School Year 6 student Ruby Rogers-Wildauer, Hervey Bay State High School Year 8 student Paige Lewis and Yarilee State School Year 6 student Aviva Andersen at the Drones for Girls STEM program hosted at Hervey Bay State High School on March 22.

Torquay State School Year 6 student Ruby Rogers-Wildauer, Hervey Bay State High School Year 8 student Paige Lewis and Yarilee State School Year 6 student Aviva Andersen at the Drones for Girls STEM program hosted at Hervey Bay State High School on March 22. Jessica Lamb

TWO thirds of children aged nine to 11 draw a man when asked to draw a scientist.

That is a statistic that She Maps is determined to change.

The She Maps program, presented by Dr Karen Joyce, takes female school students on a day in the life of a geospatial scientist and drone pilot

More than 60 female students from Year 6 to 9 participated in two sessions exploring the different applications of drones before embarking on their mission to capture aerial photography yesterday.

The students from Torquay State School, Pialba State School, Yarilee State School and Hervey Bay State High School were hosted inside HBSHS's gymnasium.

Hervey Bay State High School teacher Sarah Brierley said the program was designed to break the gender biased stereotyping surrounding girls' perception of a career in the science, technology, engineering and math areas (STEM).

"If as a country we are going to equip our children of both sexes for the future, then engagement in STEM across the curriculum is needed from primary school through to high school and tertiary education,” Ms Brierley said.

"We want our students to know girls can be interested in science and technology and there are women working in these fields.”