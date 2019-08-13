SCIENCE TAKES FLIGHT: Robotics, coding on show in M'boro

TAKING FLIGHT: Maryborough Special School students Brian Barton, left, and Edmund Cahill show Year 12 teacher Jenny White, centre, how to fly the drones using iPads. National Science Week representatives joined the students at Aldridge State High School to show how the drones could be piloted using electronics.

BRIAN Barton has had little-to-no experience with drones.

But within a few minutes learning the ropes of the new device yesterday, the Maryborough Special School student was making it do backflips and glide through obstacle courses with ease.

The 17-year-old was one of dozens of schoolkids learning about the intricacies of coding, robotics and drone flying at a pop-up STEM program held at Aldridge State High School on Tuesday.

The program was organised as part of National Science Week in Queensland.

Environment and Science Minister Leeanne Enoch and Queensland Chief Scientist Professor Paul Bertsch paid a visit to the school to see how the Maryborough students were embracing the wonders of science-related activities.

Brian said he had a lot of fun piloting the miniature drone to fly around the school gymnasium and learning how maths and robotics were overlapping.

"Drones are important to help see everything from up in the sky,” he said.

"It's a good thing to learn about them, using drones you can see and go wherever you want.

"(In the future) I was looking at being a mechanic.”

The program also examined the science of Indigenous Australians and how they laid the foundations for modern technologies.