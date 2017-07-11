22°
17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Annie Perets
| 11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.
Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

HER mum once went for the tiara and now science whizz Greta Stephensen is the reigning Burrum Coalfest Princess.

The 17-year-old recently spent two weeks in Los Angeles in May at a science and engineering fair - an all-expenses trip she won for taking out a CSIRO Indigenous student award.

Greta is the deputy state leader of the Queensland Country Women's Association Young Leaders, an organisation she has been part of since she was 6.

Her achievements and interest in community activities impressed judges.

Greta told the Chronicle she had attended the Coalfest for as long as she could remember but expected this weekend's event would be the highlight.

"It's pretty cool because my mum went into the same competition when she was little," she said

Topics:  coalfest fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast

