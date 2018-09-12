Menu
Lesley and Keith Ellis.
News

Scooter convoy smashes record

12th Sep 2018 1:00 AM
WATCHING dozens of motor scooters and wheelchairs roll down the Esplanade, Julie de Waard knew an Australian record had been broken.

And now the scooter convoy has their sights set on Maryborough.

The Hervey Bay Safe Scooter Committee member said about 93 riders participated in Hervey Bay Scooter Convoy at the weekend, breaking the record for the longest convoy of scooter and wheelchair users.

In previous years, the record was 84.

Given the success of this year's event, Ms de Waard said she was hoping Maryborough would host another convoy next year to challenge the Hervey Bay group.

"It would be great to motivate more people to come to both of our events, and spread safe messages about using these vehicles,” Ms de Waard said.

"But it felt fantastic, to see that many people participating bright and early on Saturday.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

