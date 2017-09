He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.222%

A SCOOTER rider didn't get far after falling from his bike and allegedly blowing almost five times the legal limit.

The alleged drink rider was caught on Tavistock St just after 8am on Thursday.

Acting Sergeant John Donaldson said police found the 63-year-old intoxicated at a unit complex soon after he fell from his scooter.

He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.222%.

The man, who grazed his upper body, was taken to hospital and will face court for drink driving at a later date.