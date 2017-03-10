Scooter rider 'becomes aggressive' after drive-through rejection

A WOMAN in her 60s has become aggressive towards staff at a Pialba fast food outlet, after she was refused service when she drove her motorised scooter into the drive-through, police say.

It was alleged about 1am on Wednesday, the 61-year-old Hervey Bay woman rode on her scooter through the 24-hour drive through and demanded to be served.

Police said the customer service policy for the restaurant meant the staff members were unable to serve the woman, and when she was told this, she became aggressive.

Police officers were called to the scene, and have charged with woman with public nuisance for her reported behaviour.