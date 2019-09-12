Session reveals man on mobility scooter using Bay roundabout

STAY SAFE: The crowd that attended the educational mobility scooter safety session held at the Discovery Sphere. Standing at the back is organiser Julie de Waard.

STAY SAFE: The crowd that attended the educational mobility scooter safety session held at the Discovery Sphere. Standing at the back is organiser Julie de Waard. Cody Fox

DRIVING the wrong way around a roundabout was just one of the blunders Julie de Waard has seen mobility scooter users make.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council seniors liaison officer shared her insights and advice for scooter riders at a safety information session yesterday.

During her talk, Ms de Waard focused on some of the safety issues she had encountered in her role.

She recalled one scooter user who drove on the city's roundabouts - often while going in the wrong direction.

The session was led by seniors liaison officer Julie de Waard, who was assisted by Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow in providing information regarding safe scooter travel.

Speaking to a crowd of about a dozen people at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere, Snr Const Nancarrow said it was important to remember scooter riders were legally treated as both pedestrians and bicycle riders.

This meant they could not use a mobile phone while riding and they could also be breath tested by police, she said.

The importance of ensuring riders had the physical strength and mental ability to operate a mobility scooter was also impressed upon those gathered.

Golden Shores resident Lyn Walz, 87, said she enjoyed using a mobility scooter but had become wary since having an accident at a local shopping centre.

She was travelling on a scooter path when a vehicle obstructing her way caused her to tip over.

Ms Walz damaged the skin on her shin in the May accident and it's only just healing now.

She said she had found the session very helpful.

"I thought it was very informative," she said.

During the session, a DVD narrated by and starring Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour provided information to those gathered.