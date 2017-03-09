Teen's scooter found; state title tilt back on track

UPDATE: Ethan Dower has got his wheels back.

The Urangan State High School student was left devastated on Wednesday after his scooter was allegedly stolen while he was at school.

Ethan is one of Rock Off Hervey Bay's crop of promising scooter riders, and was set to compete at the Australian Scooter Association Queensland Titles on Sunday.

At the Maryborough skatepark - 14 yr old Ethan Dower from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

That plan was thrown into disarray after the alleged theft.

Facebook posts by Ethan and parents Melissa and Andrew were shared hundreds of times on the social media site late Wednesday.

Andrew Dower's stolen scooter post. Contributed

He resolved to use a friend's scooter if it wasn't found.

The family's pleas for help were answered Thursday morning when Hervey Bay police located and retrieved Ethan's prized possession.

Hervey Bay Police return Ethan Dower's stolen scooter. Contributed

The scooter was reunited with Andrew about 11am, though Ethan will have to wait until after he finishes school to get his hands on his scooter again.

An 18-year-old was charged with stealing after he allegedly took a scooter from a school, and was given a notice to appear in court at a later date.

