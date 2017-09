POLICE are investigating the theft of a scooter from a Hervey Bay home.

The 63-year-old owner of a Honda scooter woke up on Thursday night to her dog barking.

Police said she noticed the rear garage door open and her moped scooter missing.

She didn't see the offender.

The scooter was stolen from a property on Cypress Street.

Anyone with information that may help police investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.