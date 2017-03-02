Scooter user wants bike riders to 'slow down' on footpaths

Calling for courtesy ont he shared footpath of the Charlton Esplanade, John Ashdown.

A MOTORISED scooter rider is calling for more courtesy from push bike riders, who he says often ride "way too fast" along Fraser Coast footpaths.

Retired safety officer John Ashdown, 74, lives with asbestosis and uses a mobility scooter to get around Hervey Bay.

While on his morning ride near the esplanade yesterday, Mr Ashdown said he had a near-miss with a teenage boy on his push bike.

"I was near Bean Beat and WetSide and was talking to a woman, when we saw this young fellow," Mr Ashdown said.

"He was on one of those new mountain bikes, they all speed along on the footpath with them, he sped towards us and lucky he stopped in time or he would have hit us."

Mr Ashdown said this was not the only incident he had encountered, and added there was a "real concern" of kids and adults on bikes riding too fast.

"Just like I have to be on my scooter, people on bikes should be courteous of others using the paths," he said.

So what are the rules around speed on a footpath?

The Queensland department of Transport and Main Roads broke it down for the Chronicle:

Bicycles may ride on footpaths and shared paths and must share the space with pedestrians.

Riders must keep left and give way to all pedestrians and always ride to the left of bicycle riders coming toward them.

Where a path is adjacent to a road, the speed limit on the adjacent road applies to the path.

This can change if a speed limit sign is installed on a path with a supplementary sign saying "path only".

It is also possible for a local government to apply a signed speed limit on a path not adjacent to a road.

A person with a mobility impairment who uses a mobility scooter or wheelchair is considered to be a pedestrian under the Queensland Road Rules, provided the motorised wheelchair is not capable of exceeding 10km/h.

By law, mobility scooters or wheelchairs can go anywhere a pedestrian can go, such as footpaths, shopping centres and nature strips.

Road rules that apply to pedestrians also apply to mobility scooter and wheelchair users.

There is no minimum distance that a person using a mobility scooter must leave between themselves and other people. However, a person using a mobility scooter should be conscious of sharing a footpath with pedestrians and be aware that if children are close by, their movements can be unpredictable.

TMR said it would encourage cyclists and pedestrians to be aware of mobility scooters if they are sharing a footpath, and use a common-sense approach.

"Mobility devices, such as mobility scooters and wheelchairs, are an essential part of daily life for people with a mobility impairment," a TMR spokesperson said.

DO YOU think bicycle users should be more courteous when riding on footpaths?

Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or join the discussion below.