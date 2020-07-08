Score! Major sports drawcard to bring thousands to Coast

Brisbane Roar at a training session at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct last year.

AFTER announcing the Fraser Coast would become a hub for the Brisbane Roar Academy earlier this week, further details have emerged revealing the extent of the club’s commitment to the region.

In a major coup for the Coast, the project, which will have a homebase at sports precinct, is expected to bring 6500 people a year to the region and inject $1.5 million into the local economy.

Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said the Brisbane Roar had demonstrated a strong commitment to the Fraser Coast in recent years.

“Brisbane Roar is Queensland’s only A-League club and has proven itself an established pathway between Queensland’s junior football and the Hyundai A-League,” he said.

“Our Talent Support Programs provide young players with access to a quality training environment which complements their club training and helps them to reach their full potential.”

The project is already off to a roaring start with the first event being held this weekend.

“The first event we will be holding is a free school holiday clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct on Saturday, July 11.

“We are also looking to hold a youth league fixture at the sports precinct to align with one of the talent identification camps, which will give young players the chance to see elite footballers in action on their own patch.”

The announcement is the latest soccer win for the Fraser Coast which last year hosted a four-day camp culminating in a special pre-season game between the Roar and a Wide Bay Select team.

Depending on the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time, further training clinics could be held later this year, with a youth league game potentially scheduled for December.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council would partner with Brisbane Roar and Football Queensland to establish the centre.

“The Brisbane Roar Centre of Excellence will provide a development pathway for talented young footballers in an area stretching from Gympie to Mackay,” he said.

“It could mean up to seven events a year on the Fraser Coast including three training clinics for nine to 12 year olds, three talent identification camps for 13 to 16 year olds, and an under 18 youth league game.

“This will be a massive boost for the Fraser Coast with these events expected to collectively inject $1.5 million into the local economy and attract up to 6500 people to the region, including players, spectators, family and friends.

“It will help cement the Fraser Coast as a hub for regional Queensland football and highlights the benefits of establishing a sports precinct with high quality fields and facilities.”