Scorey's sea change paves way to Masters gold

MEDAL HAUL: Burrum Heads Outrigger Canoe Club member Betty Scorey returned from New Zealand with six World Masters Games medals - three gold and three silver.

BETTY Scorey had never tried outrigger canoeing eight years ago.

Ms Scorey's move from Texas to Burrum Heads (via Hervey Bay) allowed her not only an opportunity to try the sport, but to become a multiple World Masters gold medal winner.

"I was a country girl and this was probably a sea change lifestyle as they call it," Ms Scorey said.

"I had nothing to do with the ocean until I came here to Bururm Heads.

She said she "finally got up the nerve to try it" about seven years ago and has been hooked ever since.

Ms Scorey won three gold and three silver medals in canoeing at the World Masters Games in Auckland, which ended on Saturday.

She and her Queensland Seagulls won the medals in various 500m sprint and 15km marathon events.