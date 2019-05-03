Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten during the first leader’s debate in Perth. Picture: 7 Network
Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten during the first leader’s debate in Perth. Picture: 7 Network
Politics

Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

Hannah Busch
by and Staff writers
3rd May 2019 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a scandal-filled week for Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten, the two leaders will tonight face undecided voters at their second debate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Bill Shorten will go head-to-head tonight in front of an audience of undecided voters in Brisbane. Watch right here when the debate goes live. We'll bring you updates as the debate gets underway. 

 

UPDATES: 

Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison have given their opening addresses to a debate crowd in Brisbane as both leaders attempt to snag votes from an undecided electorate. 

Sky News' David Speers moderates tonight's debate. 

The first question was about sexual assault and rates of conviction against rapists. 

PM Scott Morrison said he couldn't think of a more disturbing prospect. 

He said the country needed to address the disrespect of women.

Shorten said he was in agreement with many of Morrison's strategies. 

"What we intend to do is invest in more refuges," he said. 

Shorten said Labor would also introduce family violence leave using federal funding. 

Morrison said the LNP had already legislated for domestic violence leave.  

editors picks federal election 2019 leaders debate
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Second Hervey Bay crash within 10 minutes

    premium_icon Second Hervey Bay crash within 10 minutes

    News A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition following a two-car crash in Torquay

    • 3rd May 2019 6:08 PM
    OUCH: Injured musician to miss out on Maryborough festival

    premium_icon OUCH: Injured musician to miss out on Maryborough festival

    News 'I've been looking forward to it for ages.'

    • 3rd May 2019 6:00 PM
    UPDATE: Multi-car crash holding up traffic in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon UPDATE: Multi-car crash holding up traffic in Hervey Bay

    News Police and ambulance officers are at the scene of the crash.

    • 3rd May 2019 5:45 PM
    UPDATE: Man taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after house fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after house fire

    News The fire crew were called to the scene just after 4.20pm today