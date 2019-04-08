Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Stop Adani protester takes to the stage where Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was making a speech at the Valley Chamber of Commerce business luncheon in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
A Stop Adani protester takes to the stage where Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was making a speech at the Valley Chamber of Commerce business luncheon in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Politics

Protesters storm stage during PM’s address

by Cloe Read
8th Apr 2019 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Adani protesters have stormed the stage while Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the Valley Chamber of Commerce in Brisbane today.

Mr Morrison began his speech asking "how good is Trevor Evans?" when a protester ran onto the stage holding a "stop Adani" poster.

Security removed the woman and the Prime Minister tried to continue his speech but was interrupted by a second protester also storming the stage.

A Stop Adani protester takes to the stage where Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was making a speech at the Valley Chamber of Commerce business luncheon in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
A Stop Adani protester takes to the stage where Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was making a speech at the Valley Chamber of Commerce business luncheon in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Mr Morrison laughed off the incident, asking if there were any contestants for round three.

A third protester stood up in the crowd saying the Prime Minister was forgetting about climate change.

Mr Morrison said he "would get to climate change" before the man was escorted out by security.

A fourth group stood up, this time chanting, before also being escorted out.

The protests followed the entire lockdown of the building after Adani protesters gathered outside the building, chanting against the Government.

It comes after the PM blasted vegan activists as "green-collared criminals" for targeting farmers and causing traffic chaos today.

A farm in Queensland's Darling Downs was one of several properties targeted, while in Melbourne nearly 40 activists were arrested.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is also in Brisbane, where he took aim at the Government and Mr Morrison, claiming the Environment Minister was being bullied over Adani.

More Stories

adani editors picks scott morrison

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Cheapest suburbs to buy a home on the Coast

    premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest suburbs to buy a home on the Coast

    News If you don't mind living near a jail, you could snap yourself a bargain.

    Coast businesses in constant battle with shoplifters

    premium_icon Coast businesses in constant battle with shoplifters

    News They've investigated more than 2000 theft reports in the past year.

    ELECTION: The tragic background to Labor's Wide Bay campaign

    premium_icon ELECTION: The tragic background to Labor's Wide Bay campaign

    News ALP's Jason Scanes launches campaign to unseat LNP's Llew O'Brien

    Things to do this Easter break

    premium_icon Things to do this Easter break

    Whats On Activities to keep the whole family busy this Easter school holidays