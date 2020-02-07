NRL taking its time to determine Scott and Sivo's future

THE immediate playing future of Parramatta winger Maika Sivo and Canberra Raiders centre Curtis Scott will be determined in the next fortnight, after the NRL's update from the integrity unit on Friday.

Despite news Josh Reynolds will not be subject to the no-fault stand-down policy while he faces a domestic violence charge, Sivo and Scott's situations are far less clear.

Scott will "vigorously defend" six charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer - following a boozy night that ended with the Canberra recruit being tasered.

Sivo was charged with indecent assault following an incident involving a staff member of a resort in Fiji.

In a statement on Friday, NRL CEO Todd Greenberg accepted Scott was facing extremely serious charges.

The NRL said it was awaiting additional material from Scott concerning his charges, and that a decision on whether he would be subject to the no-fault, stand-down policy would be made early next week.

Sivo, who needed to have his bail conditions changed in Fiji just to return to Australia to resume preseason training last month, is due to face court again on February 17.

The NRL will reserve its decision about Sivo until then, meaning he is no guarantee to be free to line up for the Eels in their opening-round NRL clash with Canterbury on March 12.

Curtis Scott is facing extremely serious charges. Picture: AAP

In other news, Penrith's Tyrone May will be allowed to return to the NRL in round five, providing he agrees to participate and complete a Secondary Prevention Program.

May will be fined 25 per cent of his salary from the 2019 season, which he missed as he was subject to the no-fault, stand-down policy.

The 23-year-old avoided jail after pleading guilty to charges in a sex tape scandal.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said he had factored in the lengthy amount of time that May had been stood down.

"Tyrone May has effectively served a 12-month suspension from the game, which reflects the seriousness with which the game treats these offences," Greenberg said.

"Providing he participates and completes what we have asked of him, he will be allowed back in the NRL during the first quarter of the season.

"May's case should send a clear message to all of our players about the severity of such conduct."

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >