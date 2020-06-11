Scott to remain in region for next few weeks

ON COURSE: Professional Golfer Adam Scott playing at the Maleny Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast recently. Photo Lachie Millard.

GOLF: Adam Scott, who has spent the COVID-19 pandemic at his Sunshine Beach home, has no plans to return to the PGA Tour in the US for at least a fortnight, and maybe not for a month.

"There are still many unknowns in the US," he said.

"International travel is a bit tricky and it's a big step to leave my family here.

"Let them iron things out over there first. I'd like a couple more weeks before I feel really comfortable about it."

Scott's goal will be to have his game at the right level in time for the year's first major - the PGA, scheduled for the beginning of August. He's also looking forward to a November Masters.

Scott, meanwhile, is honing his golf game by competing with fellow Sunshine Coast-based professionals in a series of informal and impromptu mini-tournaments around the region.

He teamed with an old mate, Caloundra head pro Tom Arnott, in a four-ball competition at Headland last week, which involved 12 pros playing in three groups of four. Veterans Brad Burns and Glenn Joyner took the spoils which reportedly involved a $100 stake from each of the players.

He was also set to play against Tom's son Bailey, one of Australia's bright prospects, over nine holes at Caloundra, broadcast live on his Instagram page on Wednesday.